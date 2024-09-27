Aurrigo International’s (AURR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.
Aurrigo International Stock Up 0.2 %
AURR stock opened at GBX 77.69 ($1.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -861.11 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.42. Aurrigo International has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.23.
About Aurrigo International
