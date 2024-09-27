Aurrigo International’s (AURR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.

AURR stock opened at GBX 77.69 ($1.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -861.11 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.42. Aurrigo International has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.23.

About Aurrigo International

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

