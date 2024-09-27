Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 57.3%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dundee Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 50.44 and a current ratio of 50.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.