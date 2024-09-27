Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Devolver Digital Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DEVO opened at GBX 30 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.95. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of -0.43.

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

