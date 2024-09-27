Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of DEVO opened at GBX 30 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.95. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of -0.43.
Devolver Digital Company Profile
