IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.62) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IG Design Group Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of IGR opened at GBX 134 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.67. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The firm has a market cap of £127.68 million, a P/E ratio of 470.37 and a beta of 1.08.
About IG Design Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.