IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.62) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IG Design Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of IGR opened at GBX 134 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.67. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The firm has a market cap of £127.68 million, a P/E ratio of 470.37 and a beta of 1.08.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

