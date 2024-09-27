AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
AB Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %
LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,951.49 ($26.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,262.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,277 ($17.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,462 ($32.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,962.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,943.16.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
