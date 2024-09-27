AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

AB Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,951.49 ($26.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,262.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,277 ($17.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,462 ($32.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,962.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,943.16.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.