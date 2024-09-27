Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Drops By 57.7%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 29,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $35.72 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 23.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,796,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

