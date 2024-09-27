accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Down 0.3 %
ACSO stock opened at GBX 520.56 ($6.97) on Thursday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 482 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 768.20 ($10.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 634.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,728.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.
About accesso Technology Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.