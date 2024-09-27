accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

accesso Technology Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ACSO stock opened at GBX 520.56 ($6.97) on Thursday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 482 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 768.20 ($10.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 634.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,728.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

