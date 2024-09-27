Halma (LON:HLMA) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.14) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 28th.
In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.96), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($243,269.12). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
