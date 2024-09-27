Halma (LON:HLMA) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.14) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Halma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Halma

Halma Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,626 ($35.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,653.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.62. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,802 ($24.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($36.82).

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.96), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($243,269.12). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.