CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29,720.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

