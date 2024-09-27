Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 98,000 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.85% of Nkarta worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,805,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 150.0% during the first quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Nkarta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 405,753 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

