Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 31,600 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $32.05 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

