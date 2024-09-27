Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in News by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 0.4 %

NWS stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

