Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Adeia has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.83%.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,846,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 12.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 653,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Adeia by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

