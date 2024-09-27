Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

ELVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrovaya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELVA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

