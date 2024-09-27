Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 8.1 %

EVAX stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.