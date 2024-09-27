Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

