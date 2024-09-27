Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.77.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $148.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

