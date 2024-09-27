Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.35.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.14. Alphabet has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,867 shares of company stock valued at $29,878,106. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

