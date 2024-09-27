argenx’s (ARGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $585.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $547.74.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $524.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.39. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $554.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in argenx by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in argenx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

