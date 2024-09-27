Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 1.94. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after buying an additional 786,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 139,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

