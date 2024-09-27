AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,251,836. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

