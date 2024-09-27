Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $362.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.37.

AMGN stock opened at $319.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

