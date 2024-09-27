Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

