Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $200.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $179.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,359.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

