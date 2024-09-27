Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

