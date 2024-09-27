Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 345,464.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 404,193 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,728,000 after buying an additional 98,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,993,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $5,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

