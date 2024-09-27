GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GeoPark Stock Down 0.5 %

GPRK opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

