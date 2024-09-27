Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.