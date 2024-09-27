Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Graham Stock Up 2.0 %

GHC opened at $814.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $766.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Graham Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.