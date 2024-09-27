Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Graham Stock Up 2.0 %
GHC opened at $814.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $766.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.
Graham Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
