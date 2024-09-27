Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $197.73 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $197.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 322,053 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

