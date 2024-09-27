Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. Barclays raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 37.5% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,683,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 459,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

