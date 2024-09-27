State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STT. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.61.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $89.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

