JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $39.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.39.

EQT opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 65.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

