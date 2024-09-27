Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSE:UL opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

