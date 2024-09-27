Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $67.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCHW. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,563,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

