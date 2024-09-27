Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wedbush

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

PLTR stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.03 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,644,559 shares of company stock worth $346,929,762. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

