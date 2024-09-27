Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

Fortive stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after buying an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,726,000 after purchasing an additional 205,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,641,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

