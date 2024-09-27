Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.29. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

