Markforged’s (MKFG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Markforged has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Markforged will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Markforged by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 142,965 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markforged by 7.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 561,304 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 136,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markforged by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

