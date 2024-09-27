Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

PL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NYSE:PL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $650.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.00. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

