Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:W opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.40. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $2,126,623. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wayfair by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

