Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $125.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.60.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

