THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $124.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.75.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

THO opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,832 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.