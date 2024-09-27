Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Telefónica Price Performance

TEF stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

