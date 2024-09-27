Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Netlist has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

