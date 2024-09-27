Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.