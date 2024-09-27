Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after acquiring an additional 197,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after buying an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,710,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $86.59 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

