Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at $483,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,482.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at $483,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,698 shares of company stock worth $887,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

LWAY stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th.

Lifeway Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

