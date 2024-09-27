Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in TaskUs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TASK opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.29. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.15 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TASK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

