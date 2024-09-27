BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 630,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 147,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 355,497 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

